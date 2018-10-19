Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Michel was one of 10 players listed as questionable by the team, but given that he practiced all week (albeit in a limited fashion), we believe that he'll be able to head the Patriots' backfield once again this weekend. The No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft doesn't do much in the passing game, that's James White's specialty, but he's the team's clear-cut lead back, a context that has led to him logging 67 carries for 316 yards and four TDs over his last three outings.

