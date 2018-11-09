Patriots' Sony Michel: Listed as questionable for Week 10
Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in a limited fashion all week,Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
With fellow skill players Julian Edelman (ankle) and Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) removed from the team's injury report Friday, Michel is one of a half dozen players the Patriots list as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. While we suspect that the running back has a decent chance to suit up this weekend, that's hardly a lock, a notion supported by the Patriots' lean (by their standards) Week 10 injury report. Look for the likes of NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport to report on Michel's status closer to game-time. If Michel suits up Sunday, he'd presumably reclaim his spot atop the team's RB depth chart, but if he is held out (with New England's Week 11 bye in mind) Cordarrelle Patterson would once again be in line to see added touches out of the Patriots' backfield, while James White would continue to maintain his PPR utility thanks to his stellar pass-catching skills.
