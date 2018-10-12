Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

We'll look for added encouragement regarding Michel's Week 6 status as Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff approaches, but we'd expect him to be a go this weekend. If so, Michel -- who has logged 43 carries for 210 yards and two TDs over his last two games -- is in line to continue to lead the Patriots' ground game, with James White on hand to mark his mark as a pass-catcher and Kenjon Barner in reserve.