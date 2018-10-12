Patriots' Sony Michel: Listed as questionable this week
Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
We'll look for added encouragement regarding Michel's Week 6 status as Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff approaches, but we'd expect him to be a go this weekend. If so, Michel -- who has logged 43 carries for 210 yards and two TDs over his last two games -- is in line to continue to lead the Patriots' ground game, with James White on hand to mark his mark as a pass-catcher and Kenjon Barner in reserve.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Spotted on stationary bike Thursday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Second straight strong effort•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: First 100-yard game of career in win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Likely in store for leading role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...