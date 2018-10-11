Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs another limited practice
Michel (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
So far there's nothing to suggest that Michel's Week 6 status is in any peril, but it remains to be seen if he draws a "questionable" designation for Sunday night's 8:20 ET tilt against the Chiefs or is removed from the Patriots' final injury report of the week altogether come Friday.
