Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Michel (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Michel was on the field for 37 of the Patriots' 78 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs, en route to carrying 24 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll assume for now that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.
