Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Michel (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Michel was one of nine players the Patriots listed as limited Wednesday, but his name stood out since he's been off the injury report the last two weeks, a span in which he's solidified his perch atop the team's running back depth chart. Over his last two outings, the 2018 first-rounder has combined for 43 carries for 210 yards and two TDs, to go along with one catch for 12 yards.
