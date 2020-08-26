Michel (foot) was a full participant during individual and team drills Wednesday, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.
Per Guregian, Michel "appeared a bit trimmer than his official 5-foot-11, 215-pound" listing and "pretty much traded reps with Damien Harris" in what was the third-year back's first practice of 2020 after he was activated from the PUP list earlier in the day. With the Patriots seemingly content with wear he stands from a health standpoint, Michel will now work toward securing a key role in the team's backfield. Given that Harris has been having a strong training camp, a timeshare between the two could be on tap, with the versatile Rex Burkhead and pass-catching specialist James White also factoring into the mix.