Patriots' Sony Michel: Low volume again in win

Michel carried the ball 10 times for 33 yards and caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.

Neither offense could get much going either on the ground or through the air, and Michel saw fewer than 15 touches for the second straight game and third time this season. The second-year RB continues to have a disappointing campaign, but he could find some room to roam in Week 12 against a Cowboys defense that just gave up some big plays to another physical runner in Bo Scarbrough.