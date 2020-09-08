ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that the Patriots could elect to ease Michel back into the team's backfield mix, as he bounces back from offseason foot surgery.

That said, such an approach would have been easier to implement had a finger injury not landed Damien Harris on IR. With Harris out for at least three weeks, Michel -- the Patriots' No. 1 back the last two seasons -- figures to head the team's ground game Sunday against the Dolphins. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels does have the luxury of being able to dish out touches to change-of-pace back James White and the versatile Rex Burkhead, so it does seems plausible that Michel's usage against Miami could be deliberate, though we'd still expect him to get the first shot at the bulk of the team's goal-line carries. For his part, Michel notes that his foot has responded well since he was activated from the PUP list on Aug. 26, but the 2018 first-rounder does acknowledge that he has some catching up to do, while adding "I am feeling good. I like where I'm at and I am headed in the right direction." Either way, even as the franchise moves on from the Tom Brady era, we expect New England's carry allotments to continue to be dictated by game flow and matchup-specific game plans, an often frustrating context for fantasy managers.