Michel (knee) missed practice for the second straight day Thursday, Andrew Callahan of Masslive.com reports.

Michel still seems unlikely to be available Monday night against the Bills, but reports indicating that the rookie back avoided structural damage to his left knee suggest that an extended absence is not in the cards. As of now, the team's only two healthy options at running back are James White and Kenjon Barner, though Kenneth Farrow is a candidate to be promoted from the Patriots' practice squad.

