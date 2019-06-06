Michel (undisclosed) missed all three minicamp practices this week, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.

In Michel's absence, third-rounder Damien Harris logged extra running back reps at practice. While the reason that Michel wasn't on the field this week hasn't been revealed, it's worth noting that he's dealt with knee issues in the past. Whether there's been a setback on that front or the team is simply managing Michel's workload at this stage remains to be seen. We'll seek any added context that becomes available no later than next week, when the team is scheduled to hold OTA practices Monday and Tuesday.