Patriots' Sony Michel: Misses practice of late
Michel (undisclosed) missed all three minicamp practices this week, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.
In Michel's absence, third-rounder Damien Harris logged extra running back reps at practice. While the reason that Michel wasn't on the field this week hasn't been revealed, it's worth noting that he's dealt with knee issues in the past. Whether there's been a setback on that front or the team is simply managing Michel's workload at this stage remains to be seen. We'll seek any added context that becomes available no later than next week, when the team is scheduled to hold OTA practices Monday and Tuesday.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Listed as top kickoff returner•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Helps ice Super Bowl LIII win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Scores two touchdowns•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Scores thrice in playoff debut•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Just shy of 1,000 yards as rookie•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Back on track in Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 60-51
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 60-51 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...