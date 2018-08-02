Patriots' Sony Michel: Misses practice Thursday
Michel, who exited Wednesday's practice with an unspecified injury, did not work Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
When healthy, the first-rounder profiles as a do-it-all running back who has the talent to head the Patriots' rushing attack as a rookie while others work in complementary roles. That said, with Rex Burkhead, Jeremy Hill, James White and Mike Gillislee all on hand (for now), consistent volume could be an issue for Michel out of the gate, though we suspect the team's coaching staff will engineer ways to utilize the 23-year-old playmaker's skills, in any case.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...