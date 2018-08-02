Michel, who exited Wednesday's practice with an unspecified injury, did not work Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

When healthy, the first-rounder profiles as a do-it-all running back who has the talent to head the Patriots' rushing attack as a rookie while others work in complementary roles. That said, with Rex Burkhead, Jeremy Hill, James White and Mike Gillislee all on hand (for now), consistent volume could be an issue for Michel out of the gate, though we suspect the team's coaching staff will engineer ways to utilize the 23-year-old playmaker's skills, in any case.