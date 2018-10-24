Michel (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Meanwhile, when asked Wednesday if he had an update on the status of Michel, coach Bill Belichick replied "nope." At this stage, we don't expect the running back to be available Monday night against the Bills, but reports that he avoided structural damage in his knee suggest that Michel won't miss an extended period of time. The Patriots' current healthy backs are James White and Kenjon Barner, with Kenneth Farrow a member of the team's practice squad.

