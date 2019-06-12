Michel is reportedly missing practice due to a recent knee scope, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Given that Michel is described as having missed the "final portion" of the offseason workout program, it seems he picked up some sort of knee injury this spring. While it sounds like he won't be taking part in the conclusion of minicamp, Michel is supposed to be ready for training camp and there doesn't appear to be any concern over his regular-season availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories