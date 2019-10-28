Patriots' Sony Michel: Modest numbers in win
Michel carried the ball 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.
While he led the team in rushing, James White topped Michel in total scrimmage yards, and neither RB was able to find the end zone. Michel heads into the second half with six TDs in eight games, but his 3.3 YPC has the second-year back on pace to fall short of 1,000 rushing yards despite a fairly significant workload.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Scores three times in rout•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Compiles 113 total yards in win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Capitalizes on favorable matchup•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Leading rusher but TD vultured•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Quiet after early TD•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Bounces back in blowout win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...