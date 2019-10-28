Patriots' Sony Michel: Modest numbers in win

Michel carried the ball 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.

While he led the team in rushing, James White topped Michel in total scrimmage yards, and neither RB was able to find the end zone. Michel heads into the second half with six TDs in eight games, but his 3.3 YPC has the second-year back on pace to fall short of 1,000 rushing yards despite a fairly significant workload.

