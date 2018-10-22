Patriots' Sony Michel: MRI provides good news
Michel (knee) is not believed to be dealing with a serious injury after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The exact nature of Michel's injury still isn't certain, and his timetable for a potential return to the field hasn't been established yet. However, it's nonetheless great news that the rookie seems to have avoided any sort of season-ending injury, such as a torn ACL. In fact, Rapoport suggested that Michel might not have to miss "much" time at all. While it still wouldn't be wise to depend on Michel's availability for New England's Week 8 matchup against the Bills, the Georgia product appears likely to be of service to fantasy owners sooner than later.
