Michel logged just one snap on offense and zero carries in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Michel, who was suiting up for the first time since Week 3, clearly took a back seat Sunday to both Damien Harris -- who logged 34 snaps and 14 carries -- and James White, who saw 20 snaps and ran the ball five times. While Michel figures to see more snaps, and in turn, more touches in the coming weeks, he's off the fantasy radar as long as Harris remains the Patriots' top early-down option and White retains his change-of-pace role.