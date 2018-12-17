Patriots' Sony Michel: Non-descript production in defeat
Michel rushed 13 times for 59 yards in the Patriots' 17-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Michel's per-carry efficiency was perfectly adequate, but he simply didn't get enough opportunities to rack up strong enough numbers. The rookie's long run of the day was a modest 13 yards, and he was kept out of the end zone for the third straight game. Michel's complete lack of involvement in the passing game for the second straight week was also disappointing, and with backfield mate Rex Burkhead now healthy and serving as another adept receiver at the running back position, there doesn't seem to be any improvement in Michel's outlook in that department. The 23-year-old will look to at least up his rushing numbers versus the formidable challenge of the Bills defense in Week 16.
