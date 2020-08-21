Greg A. Bedard of Bostonsportsjournal.com indicates that it "sounds like" Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears hasn't ruled out the possibility of Michel (foot) being ready for Week 1.

"I think he'll be ready when he has a shot to get out there," Fears said of Michel, who remains on the Patriots' active/PUP list. "Hopefully we have some time before the first game for him to be out there. If not, we'll take him when we get him." With both Michel and Lamar Miller (knee) on the PUP list, Damien Harris has seen added training camp reps, allowing him to make a case to potentially handle the team's early-down work if Michel and/or Miller aren't ready to play in Week 1. Meanwhile, James White is on hand to reprise his change-of-pace/pass-catching role, while the versatile Rex Burkhead is also available to work in various situations.