Michel (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, isn't expected to play in the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The first-round pick was sidelined for most of training camp and all of the preseason after requiring a procedure in August to drain fluid from his left knee. While Michel seems to be trending in the right direction after returning to practice in late August, he was listed as a limited participant throughout the past week, suggesting he's not quite 100 percent healthy yet. Given their first-round investment in Michel, the Patriots are loath to rush him into action at less-than-optimal health, so it appears his NFL debut will wait at least more week. Michel's expected absence will likely pave the way for Rex Burkhead to operate as New England's primary ballcarrier in the season opener, with James White slated to see a good portion of the passing-down work out of the backfield and Jeremy Hill perhaps having a role in short-yardage scenarios.