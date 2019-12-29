Patriots' Sony Michel: On track to play

Michel (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Michel was a full participant in practice all week and initially didn't have a designation for the regular-season finale until Saturday, when he came down with an illness. Schefter's report suggests that Michel is feeling better a day later, so he'll likely be tasked with filling his usual role as the Patriots' lead option on the ground. New England isn't expected to rest any starters in Week 17 while the game remains competitive, as the Patriots can clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and avoid the wild-card round with a win or a Kansas City loss to the Chargers.