Patriots' Sony Michel: On track to suit up Sunday
Michel (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In addition to Michel, the other two skill-position players the Patriots list as questionable -- wideouts Julian Edelman (heel) and Josh Gordon (hamstring) -- are in line to suit up. The availability of all three players takes on even more importance than normal with star tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) sidelined for the first time all season. While Gronkowski's absence probably won't directly translate to more targets for Michel, it could result in the Patriots leaning even more heavily on their ground game, which had already featured the rookie prominently during the team's three-game winning streak.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Questionable after practicing all week•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Strong run continues•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Suits up Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Game-time decision, but expected to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...