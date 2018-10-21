Michel (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In addition to Michel, the other two skill-position players the Patriots list as questionable -- wideouts Julian Edelman (heel) and Josh Gordon (hamstring) -- are in line to suit up. The availability of all three players takes on even more importance than normal with star tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) sidelined for the first time all season. While Gronkowski's absence probably won't directly translate to more targets for Michel, it could result in the Patriots leaning even more heavily on their ground game, which had already featured the rookie prominently during the team's three-game winning streak.