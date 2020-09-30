Michel (quad) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It's too soon to know if Michel's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs is in any danger, but with James White (personal) back with the team and Damien Harris (finger/IR-R) having returned to practice, how the team's Week 4 carries might be distributed is anyone's guess. Michel rushed nine times for 117 yards and caught both of his targets for another 23 yards in this past Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders. It was an encouraging performance no doubt, but weekly volume figures an issue for any member of New England's backfield.