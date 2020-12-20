Michel ran for 74 yards on 10 carries, adding an eight-yard reception during Sunday's 22-12 loss to Miami.
With top back Damien Harris inactive for Week 15 because of an ankle injury, Michel garnered 10 of New England's 13 RB carries. The 2018 first-round draft choice excelled with the opportunity, establishing his second-highest rushing output of the season. Michel's fantasy value has been diminished by the fact that he hasn't scored a touchdown over six appearances since Week 1, but his 7.4 yards-per-carry average from Sunday is nevertheless encouraging heading into a matchup against the Bills' 21st-ranked rush defense.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Expanded role likely Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs seven carries Thursday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Generates 58 scrimmage yards•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: No carries in return to action•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Poised to return to backfield•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Inactive Sunday•