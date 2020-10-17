Michel (quad/illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
It's worth reiterating a player can be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list without necessarily testing positive for the virus particularly after the NFL added a new "high risk" close contact category to their protocol earlier in the week. Michel, who was placed on injured reserve in early October due to a quad injury, was likely a few weeks away from being activated off injured reserve anyway, so this designation does little to change his fantasy stock for the immediate future.