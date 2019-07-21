Michel (knee) was placed on New England's Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Michel was hoping to be ready for the starting of training camp, but it appears he'll begin camp on the PUP list. The 24-year-old was running at full speed during workouts in early July. Michel's stay on the PUP list should be rather brief as he progresses through his recovery and he can be activated at any time between now and the end of preseason.