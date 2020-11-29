Michel (quad) is in line to return to action Sunday against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

His anticipated return to action bolsters the Patriots' backfield, with Rex Burkhead (knee) now on IR. With Damien Harris having ran well in his absence, Michel -- who last suited up in Week 3 -- seems likely to work in a complementary role in Week 12, while James White is still on hand to handle change-of-pace work for the team. Given that context, Michel is a speculative lineup option this week, but his role in the offense could grow as the season rolls along, in particular if Harris gets banged up at all in the coming weeks.