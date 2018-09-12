Patriots' Sony Michel: Preparing to play
Michel (knee) spoke with Patriots reporters Wednesday for the first time since early August, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "I'm doing all I can to prepare, whatever coach's plan is," said Michel, who was inactive in Week 1. "I don't know what his plan is, but my mindset is to prepare as if I'm playing."
Michel remains a limited practice participant, but if he does make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars, it's quite possible he'll be a prominent part of the Patriots' game plan. The team's once-crowded backfield no longer includes Mike Gillislee (waived) and Jeremy Hill (knee, IR). Meanwhile, Red Burkhead is dealing with a concussion, currently leaving pass-catching ace James White and newcomer Kenjon Barner as the team's healthiest backs.
