Michel rushed 10 times for 69 yards in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.
Michel started with teammate Damien Harris (ankle) sidelined and began with a bang, rushing for 29 yards on New England's second offensive play. With more hard runs afterward, Michel put together another solid display, topping 65 yards for the second straight week after doing so just once earlier this season. Whether Harris returns for Week 17 versus the Jets or not, Michel has seemingly done enough lately to garner a decent workload to close the campaign.
