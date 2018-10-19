Patriots' Sony Michel: Questionable after practicing all week
Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Michel was one of 10 players listed as questionable by the team, but given that he practiced all week -- albeit in a limited fashion -- it would be a major surprise if he wasn't available Sunday. The rookie doesn't offer much impact in the passing game -- that's James White's domain -- but he's the Patriots' clear-cut lead runner. The role has yielded 67 carries over the last three outings, during which Michel has racked up 316 yards while reaching the end zone four times.
