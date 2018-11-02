Patriots' Sony Michel: Questionable for Sunday night
Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The running back seems to be trending in the right direction after he practiced in a limited fashion all week, but Sunday's 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff makes things a bit tricky for those inclined to wait out Michel's Week 9 status. Zack Cox of NESN.com reported Friday that Michel said he's feeling "pretty good" after practicing this past week and that a decision on whether he plays this weekend is up to the coaching and training staffs. More information regarding Michel's availability could come prior to the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, but if the rookie ends up being out or is limited against Green Bay, wideout Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) and Kenjon Barner would be candidates for added work out of the New England backfield, while James White's key change-of-pace role should remain constant.
