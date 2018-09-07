Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

As bright as Michel's long-term prospects are, his Week 1 status is cloudy and it's possible that with the big picture in mind the Patriots could err on the side of caution and hold out the No. 31 overall pick in April's draft if he's less than 100 percent at this stage. That's an approach the team can afford to take, with Rex Burkhead, James White and Jeremy Hill on hand and not on the team's injury report.