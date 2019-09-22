Michel rushed nine times for 11 yards and a touchdown while failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

Michel capped the opening drive with a five-yard touchdown on his first carry, then watched Rex Burkhead saunter in from two yards out in the third quarter. While the Patriots are blowing opponents out and thus doing plenty of damage on the ground, Michel's ceiling is capped by New England's committee approach in the backfield, featuring Michel, Burkhead and usually James White, who missed this game for the birth of his child. Burkhead had 36 more rushing yards on two more carries than Michel, so the second-year back will need to improve his effectiveness to avoid losing a larger share of the workload to the team's other backfield options.