Patriots' Sony Michel: Recovering from knee scope
Michel has recently been missing practices after requiring a knee scope, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Given that Michel is described as having missed the "final portion" of the offseason workout program, it would appear he picked up the knee injury earlier in the spring. While Michel likely won't be taking part in the final days of minicamp, he's on track to be ready for training camp and there doesn't appear to be any concern over his regular-season availability.
