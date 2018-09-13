Patriots' Sony Michel: Remains limited at practice
Michel (knee) was once again a limited practice participant Thursday.
Michel seems to be trending toward Week 2 availability, though his fantasy prospects seem largely tied to the status of fellow running back Rex Burkhead, who returned to a limited practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to concussion symptoms.
