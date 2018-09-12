Patriots' Sony Michel: Remains limited, while Burkhead misses practice
Michel (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Michel was limited last week as well before being made inactive in Sunday's win over the Texans. Since then, Jeremy Hill (knee) has landed on IR and Rex Burkhead missed practice Wednesday with a concussion. If Burkhead isn't cleared by the weekend, Michel -- health permitting -- could end up being a prominent part of the Patriots' Week 2 game plan.
