Michel (knee) won't be available for Friday night's preseason game against the Panthers, the Boston Herald reports.

With Rex Burkhead still bouncing back from a knee issue and likely to sit out Friday's game as well, the report suggests that "we should see plenty of (Jeremy) Hill and (Mike) Gillislee" in the Patriots' third preseason contest. Michel, Burkhead and James White are viewed as roster locks, leaving Hill and Gillislee in a battle to secure work as the team's "big back."