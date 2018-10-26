Patriots' Sony Michel: Remains sidelined
Michel (knee) didn't take part in Friday's walk-through, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Michel is thus trending toward being ruled out for Monday night's game against the Bills, and if that's the case, James White and Kenjon Barner would be in line to head the Patriots' Week 8 backfield.
