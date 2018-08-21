Patriots' Sony Michel: Remains sidelined
Michel (knee) missed his 10th straight practice Monday, the Boston Herald reports.
Michel, who underwent a procedure to drain fluid from his knee earlier this month, has not practiced since Aug. 1. While there is still no timetable for the first-rounder's return to the field, the Patriots don't open their regular season slate until Sept. 9. By that time, Michel will be five weeks removed from what ESPN's Mike Reiss describes as a "clean-up," that "helped address some pre-existing issues." Considering the draft capital the Patriots utilized on Michel, it's clear that the team has big plans for 23-year-old back. That said, with Rex Burkhead (knee), James White, Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee also in the backfield mix, the team can afford to ease Michel into his eventual role upon his resumption of practice.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...