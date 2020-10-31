Michel (quad/illness) was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Michel is still on injured reserve for at least one more week, but it's encouraging to see the running back removed from the COVID-19 designation after landing on the list two weeks ago. The combination of Damien Harris, James White and Rex Burkhead will continue to shoulder most of the running-back load while Michel continues to recover from a quad injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier in the month.