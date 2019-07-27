Michel (knee) was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

While Michel didn't make a return for the start of training camp, Saturday marked the team's first full-contact practice, so it's safe to say the 24-year-old is nearing a return to full capacity. It's worth pointing out Michel did not participate in any contact drills according to Cox, so there appears to be one more final step in his rehab process. The 2018 first-round pick has a history of knee injuries dating back to college which likely prompted the selection of Damien Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but Michel is still expected to command the lion's share of the carries out of a loaded Patriots backfield so long as he's healthy.

