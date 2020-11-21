The Patriots activated Michel (quadriceps) from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Michel is expected to suit up in Sunday's game versus the Texans, which would be his first showing since Week 3. Damien Harris (chest/ankle), who is considered questionable, appears to have earned the starting running back role while Michel was sidelined, but coach Bill Belichick remains fond of the committee backfield, meaning Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White should all see some tread Sunday.