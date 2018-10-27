Patriots' Sony Michel: Returns to practice
Michel (knee) returned to practice Saturday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
The Patriots have yet to release their injury report for Monday's matchup with the Bils, and while Michel remains questionable at best, his return to practice is cause for optimism in the big picture. James White and Jenjon Barner figure to head the Patriots' Week 8 backfield assuming Michel cannot go, but expect an update once the Patriots put out their final injury report.
