Patriots' Sony Michel: Returns to practice
Michel (knee) returned to practice Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Michel had fluid drained from his knee earlier this month due to a meniscus issue, but the running back's return to practice Monday suggests that he's trending in the right direction with regard to his Week 1 availability. It remains to be seen if Michel might make a cameo in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, but if he is able to proceed without setbacks, the 31st overall pick in April's NFL Draft will be on track to be a contributor in the Patriots' backfield committee out of the gate. In that context, he'll be joined by versatile Rex Burkhead (knee) and quite possibly Jeremy Hill, the top candidate to work as the team's "big back."
