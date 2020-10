Michel (quadriceps) has been downgraded to 'out' for Monday's game in Kansas City, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The extra day wasn't enough for Michel to recover from his quad injury. Meanwhile, the Patriots have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday to announce if they're activating Damien Harris (finger) from injured reserve. James White, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor are the other running backs on the roster.