Patriots' Sony Michel: Running at full speed
Michel (knee) has been running at full speed and is making good progress in his recovery from arthroscopic surgery, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
The second-year pro is working out at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxborough, hoping to improve the range of motion in his knee and become a more explosive runner. Michel had minor surgery at some point during the offseason, participating in team activities through April and at least part of May before sitting out June minicamp. His mounting history of knee injuries has contributed to speculation about rookie third-round pick Damien Harris stealing carries or even the lead role, but it sounds like Michel will be healthy enough to defend his workload come August. He's now dealt with knee injuries three consecutive years, including two separate issues that led to missed games last season.
