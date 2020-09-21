Michel carried seven times for 19 yards in Sunday's 35-30 loss to Seattle.
Once again, QB Cam Newton was the team's top rushing threat, logging 11 carries for 47 yards and two TDs on the ground. Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead carried six times for two yards and J.J. Taylor lost a yard on his only carry. Pass-catching ace James White (personal) was inactive for Sunday's game, but his usual role was largely handled by Burkhead, who caught four of his six targets for 47 yards, while Michel didn't haul in his only Week 2 target. Looking ahead, Michel's fantasy prospects hinge on game flows that favor the run on weeks where the Patriots choose to limit Newton's touches in that phase of the game. In that context, Michel profiles as a hit-or-miss option heading into Week 3's contest versus the Raiders.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Leads crowded backfield in opener•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: May be eased back in•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Added work in the offing•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Could see added work early on•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Back in form after injury•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Looks good in return to field•