Patriots' Sony Michel: Says he's healthy

The Patriots have downplayed concerns regarding Michel's knee which surfaced around the NFL draft, Erik Scalavino of the team's official site reports. Meanwhile, the running back himself says that he's healthy.

Reports popped up last month suggesting that Michel might be dealing with a bone-on-bone condition in his knee, but the Patriots were undeterred and took Michel with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. "You're either comfortable or you're not comfortable with a player's situation," personnel director Nick Caserio noted. "So you take a lot of that information in. If they have an issue with something, if we think it's an issue we try to get it fixed. In the end, we felt we were comfortable with (Michel)." For his part, Michel is more concerned about ironing out ball-security issues after fumbling 12 times (five lost) over his four years at Georgia. It's something he'll work on with the Patriots coaching staff as he prepares for his first pro season. Michel enters a crowded backfield situation in New England, with Rex Burkhead, Jeremy Hill, James White and Mike Gillislee also in the mix. That said, Michel profiles as a do-it-all running back who has the ability to head the team's ground attack as a rookie while others work in complementary roles. With so many mouths to feed, volume could be an issue for Michel, but we suspect the Patriots will figure out ways to use the 23-year-old playmaker that will in turn generate fantasy-worthy production.