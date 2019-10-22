Patriots' Sony Michel: Scores three times in rout
Michel rushed 19 times for 42 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.
Michel hardly found any room to run -- and actually lost eight yards on his lone reception -- but still produced a stellar fantasy performance thanks to his goal-line work. After opening the scoring with a three-yard touchdown, Michel's next two end-zone trips both came from a yard out. In doing so, he doubled his touchdown total entering Monday, with his now six matching the amount he managed as a rookie. With at least 15 carries in all but one game this season, Michel has been a consistent presence on non-passing downs, and next faces a Browns defense currently surrendering the third-most rushing yards per game (154.0).
