Michel racked up 129 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and added a nine-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 41-28 divisional-round win over the Chargers.

Michel's first-half stat line -- 16 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns -- already gave owners all they could have hoped for from the rookie running back. He scored New England's first two touchdowns from one and 14 yards out, then capped the first-half scoring with a five-yard touchdown to make it 35-7. Rex Burkhead also had a rushing score and James White caught 15 passes, so New England continues to get production from all three of its running backs. Michel's usage could decline if the Patriots fall behind in the AFC Championship Game, but he'll still be an appealing option against a Chiefs defense that's been vulnerable on the ground.